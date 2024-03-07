AIRLINK 59.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.47%)
BOP 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.96%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
DGKC 69.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1%)
FCCL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.34%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.99%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 115.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUBC 116.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.68%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.93%)
MLCF 38.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
OGDC 128.64 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.66%)
PAEL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
PIAA 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.14%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 114.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.97%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.22%)
SEARL 51.48 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.16%)
SNGP 65.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.48%)
SSGC 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.21%)
TPLP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 72.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-2.54%)
UNITY 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.32%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 6,766 Decreased By -5 (-0.07%)
BR30 22,818 Decreased By -23.9 (-0.1%)
KSE100 65,657 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.11%)
KSE30 22,226 Decreased By -58.7 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-07

Sindh CM, World Bank team discuss challenges facing irrigation system

Recorder Report Published 07 Mar, 2024 04:59am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Pakistan is facing severe water scarcity, and the situation is even worse in Sindh, therefore, it is crucial to promote efficient use of water for both domestic and irrigation purposes to ensure sustainable water management.

This emerged in the meeting of the CM with a World Bank delegation led by Water Global Director Saroj Kumar Jha and World Bank Country Director Najy Binhassine discussing reforms in Karachi Water Board and the improvement of the irrigation system in the province.

The meeting was held at the CM House and was attended by Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chairman P&D Shakeel Mangnejo, PSCM Agha Wasif, and Secretary Irrigation Niaz Abbasi.

Murad Shah highlighted that Pakistan is facing a severe shortage of water, and the situation is even worse in Sindh. Therefore, it is crucial to promote efficient use of water for both domestic and irrigation purposes to ensure sustainable water management.

The chief minister said that Karachi was a big city, and his government was working hard to meet its water requirement. “In consultation with the World Bank, we have brought reforms in the Water Board and have involved the private sector to make it more efficient,” he said.

According to the World Bank Water Global Director, the Karachi Water Board needs to operate like a commercial organisation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

World Bank Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh CM Najy Binhassine

Comments

200 characters

Sindh CM, World Bank team discuss challenges facing irrigation system

Sukuk, other Shariah-compliant financing modes: Govt wants more loans against its unencumbered assets

Private sector import of wheat: Deadline extended despite opposition by Punjab

Nepra set to scrap HCPC’s generation licence

Inefficiencies: Nepra to take major step after Ramazan

PIA privatisation: PM seeks ‘final’ schedule

Recovery from PIA: PSO receiveables soar to Rs 21.7bn

Rs125m TSG for IB approved

ZAB reference: Bilawal heaps praise on SC

Saudi team briefed about SIFC

Thar Block-1: Shanghai Electric promises development, welfare of workers

Read more stories