Sindh CM, World Bank team discuss challenges facing irrigation system

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Pakistan is facing severe water scarcity, and the situation is even worse in Sindh, therefore, it is crucial to promote efficient use of water for both domestic and irrigation purposes to ensure sustainable water management.

This emerged in the meeting of the CM with a World Bank delegation led by Water Global Director Saroj Kumar Jha and World Bank Country Director Najy Binhassine discussing reforms in Karachi Water Board and the improvement of the irrigation system in the province.

The meeting was held at the CM House and was attended by Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Chairman P&D Shakeel Mangnejo, PSCM Agha Wasif, and Secretary Irrigation Niaz Abbasi.

Murad Shah highlighted that Pakistan is facing a severe shortage of water, and the situation is even worse in Sindh. Therefore, it is crucial to promote efficient use of water for both domestic and irrigation purposes to ensure sustainable water management.

The chief minister said that Karachi was a big city, and his government was working hard to meet its water requirement. “In consultation with the World Bank, we have brought reforms in the Water Board and have involved the private sector to make it more efficient,” he said.

According to the World Bank Water Global Director, the Karachi Water Board needs to operate like a commercial organisation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024