Sri Lanka shares end higher as financials surge

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, aided by financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.34% higher at 10,841.65.

Sri Lanka Telecom Plc and Senkadagala Finance Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 2.4% and 11%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 73.7 million shares from 94.6 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.50 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.87 million) from 1.71 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 136.2 billion rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.50 billion rupees, the data showed.