AIRLINK 59.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.42%)
BOP 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
CNERGY 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
FCCL 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.12%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.95%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HBL 116.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 115.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.89%)
KOSM 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.38%)
MLCF 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 128.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.51%)
PAEL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
PIAA 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.14%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PPL 114.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.13%)
PRL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.01%)
PTC 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
SEARL 51.40 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2%)
SNGP 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.2%)
SSGC 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.96%)
TPLP 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TRG 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-2.73%)
UNITY 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.14%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,776 Increased By 5.2 (0.08%)
BR30 22,869 Increased By 26.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 65,687 Decreased By -39.5 (-0.06%)
KSE30 22,232 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Britain to warn Israel’s Gantz over famine in Gaza

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2024 01:49pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

LONDON: Britain will warn Israel on Wednesday that its patience is running thin over the “dreadful suffering” in Gaza, where a lack of aid is leading people to die of hunger, foreign minister David Cameron said.

Cameron, who is due to meet Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz on Wednesday, told parliament late on Tuesday that Israel’s handling of aid for Gaza, as the occupying power, raised questions over its compliance with international law.

“We are facing a situation of dreadful suffering in Gaza,” Cameron told the upper House of Lords.

“I spoke some weeks ago about the danger of this tipping into famine and the danger of illness tipping into disease; and we are now at that point.

“People are dying of hunger; people are dying of otherwise preventable diseases.”

Britain, like the United States, initially gave its backing to Israel’s assault on Gaza in response to an attack by the Hamas group on Oct. 7 that killed 1,200 people and took 253 hostages back to the enclave.

But Cameron, a former prime minister, has stepped up calls for a ceasefire in recent weeks as Palestinian health authorities put the death toll at 30,000 people and the United Nations warned that many were on the brink of starvation.

Hunger crisis in Gaza: children starving to death amid Israeli aggression

Cameron told parliament that aid going to Gaza in February was around half the amount that was delivered in January.

“The patience needs to run very thin and a whole series of warnings needs to be given, starting, I hope, with a meeting I have with Minister Gantz when he visits the UK tomorrow,” he said.

Gantz, a political rival to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, heard a similar message when he met US Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington on Monday.

She said Israel needed to craft a “credible” humanitarian plan for Gaza, after she previously warned that conditions there were “inhumane”.

The UN and other relief agencies have accused Israel of blocking or restricting aid into Gaza - a charge it denies. Cameron said too many items were rejected from being sent to Gaza because they “are supposedly dual-use goods”.

Israel has said it is committed to improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza and there is no limit on the aid for civilians.

It has blamed the United Nations for any delivery issues, saying limitations on the quantity and pace of aid are dependent on the capacity of the UN and other agencies.

Israel Benny Gantz Israeli forces David Cameron Israel Hamas war

Comments

200 characters
Pakistani1 Mar 06, 2024 02:00pm
Countries funding genocide of Palestinians by Israel, feel good about meekly warning Israel. They have the ability to stop the war by not assisting financially but don't want to do that.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Britain to warn Israel’s Gantz over famine in Gaza

‘Costly’ coal purchase lands Power Div in a fix

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

PM Shehbaz discusses security issues with COAS Munir

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto did not get a fair trial, SC rules

Turnaround: after loss-making 2022, Shell Pakistan posts Rs6.2bn profit in 2023

Indus Motor temporarily halts production citing inventory shortage

Bankrupt Sri Lanka to seek debt moratorium until 2028

Trump backs Israel in Gaza

Gold price per tola surges another Rs1,500 in Pakistan

HBL CEO Muhammad Aurangzeb may be inducted into finance team

Read more stories