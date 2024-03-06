Army refuses to alter its stance on May 9 events

ISLAMABAD: The top military brass on Tuesday expressed dismay over some segments of polity and media especially social media with vested interests that had been maligning Armed Forces of Pakistan with unsubstantiated allegations of interference in politics which is highly deplorable.

General Syed Asim Munir, chief of army staff (COAS) presided over the 263rd Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at GHQ.

According to the military’s media wing, the forum expressed displeasure over the propaganda associated with the General Elections 2024, saying, “It is unfortunate that rather than focusing on real issues such as good governance, economic recovery, political stability and public wellbeing, entire focus of such vested elements is on creating political instability and uncertainty by attempting to scapegoat others for their own failings.”

May 9 mayhem: Enraged army trying harder to overcome pain

“Forum emphasised that due legal processes be followed with evidence and proof rather than resorting to unconstitutional and uncalled for baseless political rhetoric and emotional outbursts.”

The forum noted with satisfaction the smooth democratic transition of power in the Centre and provinces. It hoped that the post elections environment would bring in desired political and economic stability resulting in peace and prosperity for the people of Pakistan. The forum expressed that it strongly believed that democratic consolidation is the way forward for the country. It appreciated the efforts of civil administration, law enforcement agencies and security forces for providing all-out assistance during General Elections in the light of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s guidelines for creating a safe and secure environment for the electoral process, despite overwhelming odds.

The forum noted that the Armed Forces of Pakistan at a great peril to their primary responsibility, provided a security environment for the conduct of GE-24 as per the given mandate, and had nothing to do with the electoral process. However, the forum expressed dismay that some vested small segments of polity and media especially social media have been maligning the Armed Forces of Pakistan with unsubstantiated allegations of interference which is highly deplorable.

Forum affirmed that military leadership is cognizant of the full spectrum of the challenges and threats and it remains committed to shoulder its constitutionally mandated responsibilities with the support of the resilient people of Pakistan.

The forum reiterated to continue providing full support to the government in combating security threats and uplifting the socioeconomic growth in the country including wholehearted assistance in curbing all illegal activities including smuggling, hoarding, and electricity theft, implementation of One Document Regime and respectable and safe repatriation of all illegal foreigners.

In line with the resolve of the honourable prime minister of Pakistan, the forum committed that planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators/ desecrators of Shuhada Monuments and attackers of military installations on 9 May, would certainly be brought to justice under the relevant provisions of the law and Constitution. In this regard, malicious efforts to create distortions, confusion and disinformation are absolutely futile and only part of an organised campaign being launched for narrow political interests, to blur the abhorrent activities that took place.

The forum noted with concern organised misinformation and fake news being spread by certain nefarious elements to sow despondency and divisions within the society and urged the proud people of Pakistan to remain positive and united and wholeheartedly participate in the progress and development of the country. The participants affirmed that the Pakistan Army will continue defending and serving the nation in every possible way; in our journey towards enduring stability, prosperity and security.

The COAS stressed on field commanders to continue maintaining high standards of professionalism, operational preparedness and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during training of the formations.

The forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of Shuhada including officers and men of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and the citizens who have laid their lives for ensuring peace and stability in the country.

The forum resolved that terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on behest of hostile forces to destabilise Pakistan, will be dealt with full might of the state.

The COAS directed commanders to continue consolidating the gains of efforts against terrorism and militancy.

The forum expressed concerns over the continued repression of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and condemned the unabated human rights violations by India. Forum reaffirmed that Pakistan shall continue to support Kashmiris politically, diplomatically, and morally at all levels.

The forum also expressed complete solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemned serious human rights violations and war crimes being perpetrated in Gaza.

The COAS said that “the Palestinian people have unequivocal diplomatic, moral and political support of the Pakistani nation and we will continue to support the principled stance of our brethren for enduring resolution of the Palestinian issue”.

