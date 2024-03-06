Gold prices soar

KARACHI: The local gold market on Tuesday met with a significant surge in bullion value following the global market uptrend, traders said that silver stood firm.

Gold prices shot up by Rs2700 and Rs2315, galloping to Rs223900 per tola and Rs191958 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold prices stood at $2135 per ounce, which the local market further adds with a $20 premium to the domestic bullion value.

Silver was traded for the unchanged Rs2600 per tola and Rs2229.08 per 10 grams with its international value standing at $23.90 per ounce, traders said.

