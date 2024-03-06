Punjab Cabinet’s formation to take place soon; Rana likely to become adviser

LAHORE: The Punjab Cabinet formation is expected within the next 48 hours and 15 ministers are expected to take the oath in the initial stage, it has been learnt.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new provincial ministers is scheduled to be held, here at the Governor House. Among the expected cabinet ministers are: Marriyum Aurangzeb, Azma Bukhari, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Bilal Yasin, Mian Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman, Khalid Jaja, Faisal Ayub, Salman Naeem and Rana Iskandar Hayat. Shafay Hussain of the PML-Q is also expected as provincial minister, sources said.

The joining of Rana Sanaullah in the Punjab Cabinet as an advisor is under consideration. The sources claimed that Rana Sanaullah is of the view that elected members may be given ministries in the first instance. Former senator Parvez Rasheed is also tipped as an advisor in the Punjab set-up.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a plan to construct 100,000 houses for homeless and low-income people on instalments across the province. She approved the project while chairing a high-level meeting, which discussed the legal formalities and procedure of the scheme to provide relief to homeless and low-income individuals. The meeting decided that in every district of Punjab, more than 3,000 houses would be constructed for the poor people.

On this occasion, the CM directed the concerned officials to complete model houses within six months. She also issued directives that keeping in mind the financial woes of the masses, the down payment and instalments for these houses should be kept in a reasonable range so that poor people can pay their instalments easily. She further said that there would be no compromise on the construction quality of these houses.

Maryam added that these ready-made houses would be given to homeless people, as the Punjab government was committed to providing shelter to the poor people.

Former Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, MPA Azma Bukhari, Punjab Chief Secretary, the Planning and Development Board Chairman, Punjab Housing Secretary, the Punjab Finance Secretary, the Commissioner Lahore and other officials attended the meeting.

