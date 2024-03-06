Caretaker PM, his cabinet colleagues: de-notification issued

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Division has issued the de-notification of the caretaker prime minister and his cabinet members – the ministers, advisers, and special assistants will cease to hold their offices with immediate effect.

An official said the caretaker finance minister had relinquished her portfolio soon after the prime minister’s oath.

The notification uploaded on its website read that consequent upon cessation of the office of the caretaker government under the Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, the federal ministers, advisers and special assistants to the Prime Minister ceased to hold their offices with immediate effect.

These ministers, advisers and special assistant included Shamshad Akhtar, Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs; Jalil Abbas Jilani, Foreign Affairs; Lt General Anwar Ali Hyder (R), Defence and Defence Production; Gohar Ejaz, Commerce, Industries and Production, Board of Investment, Interior and overseas Pakistanis and HRD; Murtaza Solangi, Information and Broadcasting, Parliamentary Affairs; Ahmad Aslam, Law and Justice, Climate Change, Water Resources; Khalil George, Human Rights, Sami Saeed, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives; Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Communications, Maritime Affairs, Railways; Muhammad Ali Power, Petroleum; Dr Nadeem Jan, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination; Aneeq Ahmad, Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony; Dr Umar Saif, Information Technology and Telecommunication, Science and Technology; Jamal Shah, National Heritage and Culture; Dr Kauser Abdulla Malik, National Food Security and Research, and Fawad Hasan Fawad, Privatization, Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC).

Advisers to the caretaker prime minister included Air Marshal Farhat Hussain Khan (retired), adviser on Aviation with the status of Federal Minister, Dr Waqar Masood Khan, adviser on finance with the status of Minister of State.

Special Assistants included Syeda Arifa Zahra, Special Assistant on Federal Education and Professional Training, with the status of Minister of State; Vice Admiral Iftikhar Ahmad Rao (R), Special Assistant on Maritime Affairs, with the status of Minister of State; Sayad Wasi Ahmed Fatimi, Special Assistant on Tourism and Youth Affairs, with the status of Minister of State; Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Special Assistant on Human Rights and Women Empowerment, with the status of Minister of State; Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Malik, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis, with the status of Minister of State; Dr Aamir Bilal, Special Assistant on Medical Education and Patient Care with the status of Minister of State; and Fahd Haroon, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media with the status of Minister of State.

