AIRLINK 60.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.56%)
DFML 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.61%)
DGKC 69.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.38%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.51%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.04%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.61%)
HUBC 115.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.2%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
OGDC 127.98 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.89%)
PAEL 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.32%)
PIAA 13.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.81%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.34%)
PPL 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.12%)
PTC 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SEARL 50.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.41%)
SNGP 66.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.1%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
TPLP 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.55%)
TRG 74.52 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (3.5%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,770 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.28%)
BR30 22,845 Decreased By -232.4 (-1.01%)
KSE100 65,726 Decreased By -225.7 (-0.34%)
KSE30 22,285 Decreased By -132.2 (-0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-06

Mayor inaugurates PSO ECO Street project

Recorder Report Published 06 Mar, 2024 04:18am

KARACHI: The Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab and MD/CEO, PSO, Syed Muhammad Taha inaugurated the company’s latest initiative, PSO ECO Street, surrounding PSO House (Clifton, Karachi).

PSO ECO Street, a sustainable plastic road, is part of PSO’s ongoing efforts to reduce plastic waste and promote eco-friendly infrastructure. This significant initiative has turned approximately 49,428 square feet of traditional road into a symbol of green living, utilizing 5,000 kg of recycled plastic waste, primarily from lubricant bottles and cans collected from PSO’s Lubricant Manufacturing Terminal (LMT) location in Karachi.

The project’s core objective is two-fold: to significantly reduce the plastic footprint that burdens our planet and to demonstrate the viability and benefits of sustainable infrastructure. By incorporating plastic waste into road construction, PSO ECO Street is not only repurposing waste but also enhancing the durability of the road, setting a new standard for environmentally responsible construction.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, expressed his views and stated: “This project not only beautifies our city but also demonstrates environmental responsibility and community engagement. We applaud PSO’s commitment to sustainability, fostering a greener urban landscape, and inspiring other corporate entities to invest in our community’s development. In parallel with the road construction, PSO ECO Street has committed to a comprehensive beautification of the surrounding area. The project included the reconstruction and renovation of road median, walkways, transforming them into welcoming spaces for the pedestrians. These areas now boast newly installed planters, graced with an array of indigenous trees and plants further enriching the local biodiversity.”

Syed Muhammad Taha, MD and CEO of PSO, embodies the ethos of giving back to society. He emphasized the importance of caring for our surroundings akin to responsible tenants, stating, “This initiative exemplifies PSO’s unwavering dedication to sustainability and environmental conservation. We are steadfast in our commitment to pioneering innovative solutions to tackle environmental challenges while simultaneously creating value for our communities.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Murtaza Wahab PSO Mayor Karachi PSO ECO Street

Comments

200 characters

Mayor inaugurates PSO ECO Street project

Remaining funds of first tranche of World Bank loan: ECC approves Rs7.6bn TSG for PKR cover

HBL CEO may be inducted into finance team

Jul-Jan debt rises 6pc

Army refuses to alter its stance on May 9 events

There’s drastic cut in the number of income tax return filers

‘Coercive’ recovery: IHC directs FBR to issue orders to Karachi CC

Modi, other world leaders greet Shehbaz

ECP finally uploads Form-45s, related papers

Economic stability: PPP vows its support to PM

Pensionary benefits: Implementation of LHC order stayed by SC

Read more stories