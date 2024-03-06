AIRLINK 60.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.56%)
DFML 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.61%)
DGKC 69.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.38%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.51%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.04%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.61%)
HUBC 115.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.2%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
OGDC 127.98 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.89%)
PAEL 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.32%)
PIAA 13.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.81%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.34%)
PPL 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.12%)
PTC 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SEARL 50.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.41%)
SNGP 66.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.1%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
TPLP 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.55%)
TRG 74.52 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (3.5%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,770 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.28%)
BR30 22,845 Decreased By -232.4 (-1.01%)
KSE100 65,726 Decreased By -225.7 (-0.34%)
KSE30 22,285 Decreased By -132.2 (-0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-06

Heavy snowfall at Khunjerab Pass: Last Chinese vehicle recovered

Press Release Published 06 Mar, 2024 04:18am

ISLAMABAD: The National Logistics Corporation (NLC) in coordination with local administration recovered the last Chinese vehicle that overturned due to heavy snowfall at Khunjerab Pass on Tuesday, said a press release.

The vehicle was part of convoy of 27 trucks which entered Pakistan from China via Khunjerab crossing point. These vehicles were loaded with agricultural machinery imported from China. Out of these, vehicles 26 vehicles were safely moved to NLC Dry Port Sost.

However, one vehicle skidded off the road due to slippery conditions at Kuksal near Khunjerab. NLC dispatched a 25 Ton Crane and other necessary equipment to the site of accident early this morning. After hectic efforts, the vehicle and agricultural machinery were successfully recovered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

snowfall NLC heavy snowfall Khunjerab Pass National Logistics Corporation

Comments

200 characters

Heavy snowfall at Khunjerab Pass: Last Chinese vehicle recovered

Remaining funds of first tranche of World Bank loan: ECC approves Rs7.6bn TSG for PKR cover

HBL CEO may be inducted into finance team

Jul-Jan debt rises 6pc

Army refuses to alter its stance on May 9 events

There’s drastic cut in the number of income tax return filers

‘Coercive’ recovery: IHC directs FBR to issue orders to Karachi CC

Modi, other world leaders greet Shehbaz

ECP finally uploads Form-45s, related papers

Economic stability: PPP vows its support to PM

Pensionary benefits: Implementation of LHC order stayed by SC

Read more stories