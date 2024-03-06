Heavy snowfall at Khunjerab Pass: Last Chinese vehicle recovered

ISLAMABAD: The National Logistics Corporation (NLC) in coordination with local administration recovered the last Chinese vehicle that overturned due to heavy snowfall at Khunjerab Pass on Tuesday, said a press release.

The vehicle was part of convoy of 27 trucks which entered Pakistan from China via Khunjerab crossing point. These vehicles were loaded with agricultural machinery imported from China. Out of these, vehicles 26 vehicles were safely moved to NLC Dry Port Sost.

However, one vehicle skidded off the road due to slippery conditions at Kuksal near Khunjerab. NLC dispatched a 25 Ton Crane and other necessary equipment to the site of accident early this morning. After hectic efforts, the vehicle and agricultural machinery were successfully recovered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024