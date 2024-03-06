‘Promotion of IT industry top priority of govt’

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that promotion of the Information Technology industry on modern lines was among the top priorities of Punjab Chief Minister Punjab.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on Lahore urban infrastructure development on Tuesday. LDA Chief Engineer Asrar Saeed, Syed Uzair Shah from Punjab Mass Transit Authority, TEPA Chief Engineer Iqrar Hussain, Director Development Javed Rashid Chauhan, Project Director Engineering, Project Coordinator NESPAK, Director Auction and other related officers participated in the meeting. On this occasion, the meeting was briefed on the progress of ongoing, approved and proposed development projects in the city.

The LDA DG further said that attractive opportunities will be provided to investors for the promotion and facilitation of the IT industry. The meeting considered various proposals, including a state-of-the-art centre, for the promotion of the IT industry. It also discussed various plans and business proposals for the construction of an IT tower/centre near Arfa Karim Tower.

The meeting briefed about the Punjab Mass Transit Authority and the existing infrastructure of public transportation in the provincial capital and also deliberated on the plan for the city’s public transportation. The participants agreed that given the growing population and the city’s needs, there is a need to increase the efficiency of the transportation system. Moreover, the TEPA briefed the meeting about the improvement needed at the busiest points of the city for better traffic flow. The LDA DG directed the TEPA to submit suggestions for the identification and solution of chokepoints for traffic.

