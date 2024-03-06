AIRLINK 60.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
LCCI presents strategy to BOI team: Importance of addressing local industry challenges highlighted

Recorder Report Published 06 Mar, 2024 04:18am

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) presented a meticulously crafted strategy aimed at boosting investment within the country. During a session with a distinguished nationwide delegation from the Board of Investment (BOI), LCCI President Kashif Anwar underscored the importance of addressing local industry challenges as a precursor to attracting foreign investment.

Anwar highlighted persistent hurdles hindering the business community, including rupee devaluation, inflationary pressures, high policy rates and elevated operational costs. Emphasising the need for urgent resolution, he pointed to issues such as soaring energy prices, frequent hikes in petroleum prices, charges on dormant industrial units, and logistical constraints.

Furthermore, Anwar lauded the government's Business Facilitation Centre initiative, which consolidates services from 20 government departments under one roof. He encouraged LCCI members to leverage these facilities for streamlined operations.

Expressing solidarity with BOI, Anwar stressed the importance of nurturing local investors alongside foreign counterparts. However, he cautioned against burdensome regulations, citing recent mandates targeting small retailers and previous contentious sales tax regulations, which were subsequently rescinded following LCCI’s advocacy.

Anwar advocated for the elimination of regulatory and customs duties on essential industrial inputs not domestically produced. Additionally, he called for a reduction in withholding tax rates, expedited refund processing, and relief from punitive measures for tax non-compliance.

BOI Investment Advisor Usman Khan echoed Anwar’s sentiments, emphasising the need for policy continuity and proactive adaptation to impending EU regulatory frameworks, particularly concerning climate change. Khan also highlighted the necessity of an industrial policy framework in light of evolving global challenges, including climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The delegation comprised BOI representatives from various provinces, including Additional Secretary Ambreen Iftikhar and Director Reforms Mahmood Tufail, among others, who echoed the importance of aligning policies with Punjab's investor-friendly model. They invited LCCI to submit budget proposals and reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a conducive investment environment.

In conclusion, the session emphasised the imperative of collaborative efforts between public and private sectors to stimulate investment and ensure sustainable economic growth.

