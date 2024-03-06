Factory manufacturing fake cigarettes sealed

LAHORE: The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation of Inland Revenue Multan conducted a raid and sealed a factory manufacturing fake cigarettes of international brands at Jalapur.

The operation was conducted by a team headed by Additional Director Zulfiqar Ali along with Deputy Director Dr Sharafat and other officials. The factory was manufacturing millions of fake cigarettes of various international brands on daily basis without legal registration and approval of the FBR and causing millions of rupees to the public exchequers.

Apart from a large quantity of cigarettes, tobacco and fake packaging were also recovered and seized. The FBR has initiated legal action those involved in illegal cigarette manufacturing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024