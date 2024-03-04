Fazl terms parliament a ‘product of vote rigging’

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the people of Pakistan do not recognize the incumbent parliament as it is a product of “rigging”.

Addressing a presser in Karachi, the JUI-F chief said that the newly-elected parliamentarians are not representatives of the people but a product of rigging. He said that the General Elections 2024 is the most “rigged” polls in the country’s history, vowing to carry out a countrywide movement against the same.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the general elections in 2018 were considered the most “manipulated” polls in the county, adding that the record was broken in the 8th February elections.

He said that the JUI-F would chalk out a plan for the countrywide movement against what he termed massive rigging in the elections. The JUI-F chief said that democracy and parliament are losing dignity after the “massive rigging” in the elections.

“Sindh and Balochistan Assemblies were bought. The current rulers will not be recognised by the people as they are the product of rigging,” he said.

While rejecting the election results across the country, the JUI chief said that they would go to the parliament with “severe” reservations.