AIRLINK 60.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.56%)
DFML 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.61%)
DGKC 69.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.38%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.51%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.04%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.61%)
HUBC 115.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.2%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
OGDC 127.98 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.89%)
PAEL 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.32%)
PIAA 13.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.81%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.34%)
PPL 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.12%)
PTC 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SEARL 50.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.41%)
SNGP 66.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.1%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
TPLP 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.55%)
TRG 74.52 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (3.5%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,770 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.28%)
BR30 22,845 Decreased By -232.4 (-1.01%)
KSE100 65,726 Decreased By -225.7 (-0.34%)
KSE30 22,285 Decreased By -132.2 (-0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkish foreign minister visits US this week

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2024 05:32pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

ANKARA: Turkiye’s foreign minister will visit the US on March 7-8 for talks on the Gaza and Ukraine wars and defence and energy, a Turkish diplomatic source said on Tuesday, as relations warm following a warplane deal and cooperation on NATO diplomacy.

Ties between the NATO allies have been strained for years by issues ranging from Turkiye’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems to US support for a Kurdish militia in Syria regarded by Ankara as a terrorist group.

However, the sale of US F-16 fighter jets to Turkiye after Ankara’s ratification of Sweden’s NATO accession has brought positive momentum to their ties.

During Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan’s visit, at the invitation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, they will hold a meeting of the “strategic mechanism” that the two countries’ leaders decided to establish in 2021 with a focus on bilateral cooperation, the source said.

Turkiye receives US draft letters approving F-16 jets deal

Fidan is also expected to hold talks with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

The source said that lifting sanctions on Turkiye’s defence industry, the sale of F-16 fighter jets and the Black Sea grain deal will be discussed during Fidan’s visit, as well as the Ukraine and Gaza conflicts.

“He will express the need to stop Israel’s massacre in Gaza, achieve an immediate and complete ceasefire in Gaza and take action for a two-state solution in accordance with international parameters,” the source said.

The US Senate last week defeated an effort to stop the $23 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits to Turkiye, which President Joe Biden’s administration approved after Turkiye assented to Sweden’s joining the NATO alliance.

NATO Ukraine conflict F 16 fighter jets Turkiye Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

Turkish foreign minister visits US this week

Rupee scales lower against US dollar

India’s Modi felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM

Pakistan’s gas reserves to reduce by half by FY27: SSGC

Army's top brass criticises 'vested interests' for blaming others after election 'failures'

Closure of X: IHC issues notices to info ministry, PTA

Gold price per tola jumps another Rs2,700 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s biggest private utility Hubco forecasts power demand will fall in 2024

PM Shehbaz announces compensation package for rain-affected people of Balochistan

Treet Corporation looks to sell 11.33% stake in its battery subsidiary

Diplomatic push for Israel-Hamas ceasefire intensifies

Read more stories