PM Shehbaz announces compensation package for rain-affected people of Balochistan

  • Premier says two million rupees each will be given to the families of the deceased and half a million rupees each to the injured
BR Web Desk Published 05 Mar, 2024 05:07pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Tuesday a compensation package worth millions of rupees for the rain-affected people of Balochistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to the media in Gwadar today, he assured the people that the federal government will not take a backseat till the complete rehabilitation of the affected families.

The Prime Minister said two million rupees each would be given to the families of the deceased and half a million rupees each to the injured, while seven hundred and fifty thousand rupees each be given for fully destroyed and three hundred and fifty thousand rupees each for partially damaged houses.

Shehbaz Sharif further said the process of provision of compensation amount will be completed within four days under the supervision of Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti.

He said from tomorrow, seven thousand food packs will be distributed daily among the rain-hit people and this will continue till all the affected return to their homes.

On the occasion, Sarfaraz Bugti also announced to immediate release of 400 million rupees as compensation for the eighty-three damaged boats of the fishermen of Gwadar.

Earlier, PM Sharif directed the authorities concerned to leave no stone unturned to rescue and provide relief to the people, affected due to torrential rains and flash floods in Gwadar.

Talking to the affectees during his maiden visit to the area following the assumption of the office of Prime Minister, he said the federal government will utilize all available resources to help the people of Gwadar and other areas of Balochistan, hit by heavy rains and floods.

The Prime Minister also distributed relief goods among the affected people. Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti was also present on the occasion.

