COPENHAGEN: Volvo Cars’ sales fell 2% in February from a year earlier to 50,315 cars, the Sweden-based group said on Tuesday, pointing to the timing of the Lunar New Year in China as an explanation for the decline.

China’s Nio teams up with Geely on auto battery swapping

Volvo Cars, majority-owned by China’s Geely Holding , said in a statement sales of fully electric cars were up 14% in total, and accounted for 22% of all sales globally in the month.