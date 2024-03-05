AIRLINK 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.6%)
Jeff Bezos dethrones Musk to reclaim title of world’s richest man

AFP Published 05 Mar, 2024 12:22pm

WASHINGTON: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos took back his spot as the world’s richest man on Monday, dethroning Elon Musk on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bezos’ net worth stands at $200 billion, according to the tracker, surpassing the Tesla chief’s $198 billion.

Musk, who also heads X (formerly Twitter) and SpaceX, has seen his riches fall by more than $30 billion as Tesla’s share price has dropped 25 percent in recent months.

Adding to Musk’s woes, a court in January approved the annulment of his enormous Tesla compensation agreement, worth $55.8 billion and originally struck in 2018.

Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin headed back into space after accident

Bezos, who no longer runs Amazon, has meanwhile benefited from the ecommerce giant’s rising stock price.

Even after recently selling off $8.5 billion in stocks he remains the company’s largest shareholder.

The French CEO of the luxury group LVMH, Bernard Arnault, remains in third place in the rankings of the world’s richest people, worth $197 billion.

