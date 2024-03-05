AIRLINK 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.6%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
DFML 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
DGKC 69.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.14%)
FCCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
FFBL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.91%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.41%)
GGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.46%)
HBL 115.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.53%)
HUBC 115.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.66%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.6%)
KOSM 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
MLCF 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.72%)
OGDC 127.79 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PAEL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.01%)
PIAA 13.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.81%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.54%)
PPL 113.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.23%)
PRL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.31%)
PTC 12.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.78%)
SEARL 50.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.73%)
SNGP 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.77%)
SSGC 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.82%)
TPLP 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.55%)
TRG 73.02 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.42%)
UNITY 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-4.32%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,751 Decreased By -38.5 (-0.57%)
BR30 22,766 Decreased By -311.2 (-1.35%)
KSE100 65,536 Decreased By -416 (-0.63%)
KSE30 22,241 Decreased By -175.9 (-0.78%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan’s gas reserves to reduce by half by FY27: SSGC

BR Web Desk Published 05 Mar, 2024 12:08pm

Pakistan’s indigenous gas reserves are projected to reduce to half of current production by fiscal year 2026-27, said Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), a natural gas supply company, in its report.

“Replacement for indigenous gas is imported RLNG, which is getting expensive by the day whereas, under current scenarios availability of RLNG is also a challenge,” SSGC noted.

The gas supply company said that a declining production of natural gas obligates dependence on import channels, which is hindered by steep increase in LNG price. “The scenario calls for prudent utilization of available gas volumes,” it added.

The company said a cheaper alternative to natural gas is synthetic gas produced from the gasification of Thar Coal.

Move to curb gas theft: SSGC sets target to register 0.5m unauthorised users

Thar holds the world’s 7th largest coal reserves at 175 billion tons which is sufficient to generate 100,000 MW of electricity for over 200 years, said SSGC.

“SSGC Alternate ENERGY (AE) has been encouraging local and foreign firms to establish coal to gas (C2G) plants through the execution of multiple MoUs,” it said.

“For coal gasification plant producing 100 MMSCFD of SNG, $2 billion is required as capex,” said the company in its report.

Rehabilitation of distribution network: MD SSGC spells out steps

SSGC noted that with a substantial potential of biogas production in Pakistan (+200 MMSCFD), the country can reduce RLNG imports via utilizing untapped renewable energy sources like animal dung, municipal solid waste, energy crops, slaughterhouse waste etc.

“Even at the starting potential of 10 MMSCFD, commercial-scale bio-gas has the potential to replace LNG imports of $40 – 48 million per annum,” SSGC added.

LNG gas reserves SSGC LNG price RLNG prices biogas Pakistan gas reserves SSGC AE indigenous gas reserves aternative fuels

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan’s gas reserves to reduce by half by FY27: SSGC

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

India’s Modi felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM

PSO to write letter to govt to help the entity avert default

China vows to ‘transform’ economy, targets stable growth of around 5%

Oil extends fall as China’s economic reforms underwhelm investors

ADB warns govt of loan suspension

KIBOR falls 10 bps on lower inflation figures

Integrating renewable energy into operations: Nepra grants approval to two of three RFPs submitted by KE

March 3, 2024: FBR issues Rs65bn refunds to exporters

Read more stories