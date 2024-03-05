AIRLINK 59.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.32%)
Thai exports seen rising 1% to 2% this year

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2024 10:44am

BANGKOK: Thailand’s exports are expected to rise 1% to 2% this year, unchanged from a previous forecast, the Thai National Shippers’ Council said on Tuesday.

In January, exports, a key driver of the Thai economy, climbed a more than expected 10% year-on-year, helped by improved global demand and a low base in 2023.

Shipments dropped 1% last year. “Agriculture products can drive growth,” chairman of the Thai National Shippers’ Council, Chaichan Chareonsuk, told a briefing but warned that drought and water management must be closely monitored.

Thai Jan export growth fastest in 19 months

Thailand would also benefit from the automotive parts sector and electrical components, he said.

“Exports will still be a hero, even though external factors are troubling,” he said and that if the baht exchange rate was higher than 35 to the dollar, it would support exports.

