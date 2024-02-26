AIRLINK 58.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.63%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-26

Thai Jan export growth fastest in 19 months

Reuters Published 26 Feb, 2024 05:07am

BANGKOK: Thailand’s exports rose year-on-year for the sixth consecutive month in January and at a faster pace and more than expected, and the commerce ministry said shipments should continue to increase in the first quarter.

Customs-based exports climbed 10% in January from a year earlier, compared with a forecast rise of 8.8% year-on-year in a Reuters poll, and followed December’s 4.7% annual rise.

January exports dipped 0.6% from the previous month, however.

The year-on-year export growth, which was the highest rate since June 2022’s 11.7% annual increase, was helped by improved global demand and a low base last year, the ministry said, adding uncertainties from geopolitical issues could pose trade challenges in the future.

