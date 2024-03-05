AIRLINK 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.85%)
MFPU head: FD to hire professional for 3 years

Published 05 Mar, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has decided to hire a professional to head the Macro-Fiscal Policy Unit (MFPU) initially for a period of three years.

The Finance Division said that the government has established the MFPU in the Ministry of Finance to enhance the capacity of the ministry in developing the Medium Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF) and Fiscal Risk Management under Public Management Reforms and intends to hire the services of dynamic and high calibre professional against one vacant position in MFPU on contract basis initially for a period of three years.

The job description would include constructing and updating the MTFF on a regular basis in close collaboration with the budget wing and the fiscal management board, completing the MTFF and updating periodically, expenditure revenue projections, designing and updating for federal government, provincial governments and the non-financial public sector.

Payment to Chinese IPPs: Power Division allowed to draw Rs4bn from PERA

Additionally, his job description would include analysingthe consequences of expenditure/revenue alternatives, and providing guidance, review and technical help to all team members.

The professional must hold a master’s degree in economics from a HEC-recognised university or reputable international institution with minimum 10 years of relevant experience.

