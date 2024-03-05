KP PA approves over Rs159bn budget for current month

PESHAWAR: The newly formed provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during its maiden session here on Monday approved a budget of more than Rs. 159 billion for running the affairs of provincial departments for the current month.

The session was chaired by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati. Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur presented the motion before the house.

The house also unanimously adopted a resolution to declare the assembly chamber as a polling station for the upcoming presidential election on 9th of this month.

Expressing his views on the floor of the house, Sunni Ittehad Council leader Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan to give their party the reserved seats of women and the minority.

Addressing the house, Speaker Babar Swati said the house believes in rule of law and has trust in the courts that they will resolve these issues.

Later, the Speaker prorogued the session for an indefinite period.

Earlier, Secretary Finance Amar Tareen said that advance approval grants for the month of March will be taken in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session. If the Cabinet is not present, permission will be taken directly from the Assembly under Article 125 of the Constitution, and Rs. 5.195 billion will be approved for the month of March.

