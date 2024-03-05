Poor civil works, etc: Nepra warns MD NTDC of possible action

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has warned Managing Director, National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), Rana Abdul Jabbar that stern action will be taken in case of failure to provide complete report allegedly on poor civil works and severe cracks at Salehpat building in 600 kV High Voltage Director Current (HVDC) Matiari-Lahore Transmission line, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The power regulator referred to its five letters starting from March 14, 2022 and three letters of NTDC, in which the latter was directed (inter-alia) to submit a detailed comprehensive report, including but not limited to, auxiliary load consumptions at both of HVDC converter stations, clarify whether individual meters have been installed at colonies situated at Lahore & Matiari along with punch list and phase implementation report of consultant of September 2021.

According to sources, NTDC, in its letter of October 27, 2023 noted that an Inquiry Committee has been constituted by NTDC through an order of August 31, 2023 and the Committee was required to submit the report along with recommendations within fifteen days. However, even after lapse of two and half months, the Report has not been submitted by NTDC. Therefore, the Authority, in its letter of November 23, 2023 directed NTDC to submit the Report within thirty days. In response, NTDC, in a letter dated December 20, 2023 requested for additional 30 days for submission of Report. However, after lapse of30 days’ time period a final reminder dated January 26, 2023 was issued to NTDC.

Nepra approves modification in generation licence of Wapda

NEPRA has claimed that regrettably after lapse of three months, NTDC, in its letter of February 2, 2024 submitted an incomplete response by only forwarding the status of discrepancies mentioned in phase implementation report without submitting the copies of requisite Inquiry Report, implementation of Punch List and Phase Implementation Report along with reasons behind not installing the individual meters at colonies of HVDC Converter Stations as well as details pertaining to auxiliary load consumption situated at Lahore and Matiari in the matter.

In view of the facts, the Authority, in its letter of February 23, 2024 directed Managing Director, NTDC to personally look into the repeated trend of submission of incomplete reports by the NTDC and submit the complete report along with the documents/information within two weeks, positively, failing which strict action will be initiated in accordance with the law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024