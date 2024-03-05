AIRLINK 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.85%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.39%)
DFML 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
DGKC 69.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.42%)
FCCL 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
GGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 115.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.35%)
HUBC 116.06 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
KEL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.66%)
KOSM 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.57%)
MLCF 38.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 132.17 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (6.61%)
PAEL 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
PIAA 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.47%)
PIBTL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 119.87 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.38%)
PRL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
PTC 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.5%)
SEARL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 68.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
SSGC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TRG 72.75 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.31%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.25%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.2%)
BR100 6,790 Increased By 72.9 (1.09%)
BR30 23,078 Increased By 560.6 (2.49%)
KSE100 65,952 Increased By 626 (0.96%)
KSE30 22,417 Increased By 271.6 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-05

Reserved seats: PTI decides to challenge ECP’s verdict in SC

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 05 Mar, 2024 03:09am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday decided to challenge the top electoral body’s verdict in the Supreme Court of Pakistan after it denied the party the seats reserved for women and minorities in the National Assembly.

The PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), had sought the seats through an application which stirred controversy and led to a prolonged deliberation by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

A five-member bench presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, reached a 4-1 verdict, declaring that the SIC is not entitled to reserved seats in the National Assembly.

Barrister Ali Zafar who is the party’s counsel in the case said that the ECP’s decision is a stab in the back of democracy which the party would challenge in the apex court.

He said that the national and the four provincial assemblies are supposed to elect senators, president, prime minister, and chairman Senate, and incomplete assemblies cannot fulfil these elections.

He said that Section 6 (D) of the Constitution’s Article 51 mentions that political parties will be allocated reserve seats based on their success ratio.

According to the Constitution, he added, if an independent candidate joins a political party, it becomes entitled to reserve seats.

“The PTI-backed independent candidates had joined the SIC to get the seats reserved for women and the minorities and the ECP should have allotted its 29 seats in the lower house of parliament,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

National Assembly PTI ECP Supreme Court of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja Sunni Ittehad Council SIC

Comments

200 characters

Reserved seats: PTI decides to challenge ECP’s verdict in SC

KIBOR falls 10 bps on lower inflation figures

MFPU head: FD to hire professional for 3 years

ADB warns govt of loan suspension

KP PA approves over Rs159bn budget for current month

Poor civil works, etc: Nepra warns MD NTDC of possible action

Integrating renewable energy into operations : Nepra grants approval to two of three RFPs submitted by KE

PSO to write letter to govt to help the entity avert default

Probe into May 9 riots: Bilawal endorses PTI’s joint commission demand

Registered persons: FBR issues new procedure for disposal of requests

March 3, 2024: FBR issues Rs65bn refunds to exporters

Read more stories