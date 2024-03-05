KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 293,155 tonnes of cargo comprising 184,746 tonnes of import cargo and 108,409 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 184,746 comprised of 105,285 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 5,637 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,255 tonnes of Ammonium Sulphate, 59,669 tonnes of Wheat & 7,900 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 108,409 comprised of 96,609 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 11,700 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 9607 containers comprising of 4206 containers import and 5401 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1191 of 20’s and 1195 of 40’s loaded while 03 of 20’s and 311 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1055 of 20’s and 1517 of 40’s loaded containers while 142 of 20’s and 585 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 10 ships namely, Independent Spirit, NH Erle, African Owl, Ever Envoy, XT Dolphin, Hansa Europe, CmaCgm Columba, Value, Esl Zanzibar & Wan Hai 721 berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, Clemens Schulte, Sea Ambition, Kmtc Manila, Tina I Rigel, OOCL Norfolk & Ever Envoy sailed off from Karachi Port Trust

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship, MSC Martina left the Port in the morning, while four more ships, X-Press Salween, Lotus-A, Monax and BBC Zoe are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo volume of 122,592 tonnes, comprising 74,058 tonnes imports cargo and 48,534 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,916 Containers (1,424 TEUs Imports and 2,492 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Medi Chiba and Al-Rayyan & another ship, MSC Rida carrying Canola Seed, LNG and Containers are expected to take berths at FAP, EETL and QICT respectively on today, 4th March, while two more container ships, Maersk Pittsburgh and MSC ABY are due arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 5th March, 2024.

