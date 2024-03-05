SIC submits requisition to convene assembly session

LAHORE: The Sunni Ittehad Council, in a move aimed at challenging the government, formally requested the Secretary Assembly on Monday to convene a session.

The requisition, submitted by Chief Whip Rana Aftab Ahmed Khan, Central Punjab Coordinator Rana Shehbaz, along with Ahmed Khan Bhachar, Moeen Qureshi, and Hasan Zaka Niazi carries the signatures of 101 opposition members.

Among the proposed agenda items are discussions on the prevailing law and order situation and the alarming inflation rates. Furthermore, the opposition seeks to address the recent arrests of protestors allegedly involved in election rigging demonstrations. Additionally, the opposition plans to highlight the case of activist Ahmed Shah, who reportedly faced police brutality.

Under constitutional obligation, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan is mandated to convene the assembly meeting within fourteen days in response to the opposition’s requisition.

