Opinion Print 2024-03-05

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Daddy has done her a disservice

“I reckon the human race understands the principle of reciprocity.” “You scratch my back and I will scratch...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 05 Mar, 2024 03:09am

“I reckon the human race understands the principle of reciprocity.”

“You scratch my back and I will scratch yours.”

“Hmmmm.”

“What? Doesn’t reciprocity mean you help me and I will help you.”

“In the Land of the Pure reciprocity is all about give and take.”

“Isn’t that saying the same thing as you scratch my back…”

“Well in my mind when you scratch an itch on the back of anyone you do it because the itchee, if you will, cannot reach the itch with his hand, so you are definitely helping him in a legitimate…”

“Dear me.”

“What?”

“I know where you are going with this.”

“Where?”

“You are referring to the expectations of the coalition partner and the expectations of the nawalas bite size supporters of Nawaz Sharif…”

“Well that’s a perfect match – Nawaz means conferring one would assume favours while his loyalists, the nawalas, get these bite size…”

“Right but one question: do these bite recipients have Form 45 and 47 or just…”

“Shut up right now. Anyway I wasn’t talking in general I was being one individual specific.”

“Zardari sahib will get to be President.”

“Nope not him.”

“Notification Maryam Nawaz…”

“Nope not her either though I reckon daddy has done her a disservice – the Punjab treasury has to slash 115 billion rupees that the Caretakers over spent and as they pledged to the International Monetary Fund…”

“Don’t think anyone will dare tell her…”

“Anyway I was referring to Ishaq Dar – I mean given how much he has been bestowed by his Samdhi, the price of which was paid by the hapless Pakistani public, so given the challenges facing the PML-N leadership would it not have been in the fitness of things for him to voluntarily withdraw from…”

“I guess he reckons the full price of his give has not yet been met and so the principle of reciprocity does not apply.”

“Sad that!.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

