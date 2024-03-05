AIRLINK 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.85%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.39%)
DFML 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
DGKC 69.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.42%)
FCCL 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
GGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 115.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.35%)
HUBC 116.06 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
KEL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.66%)
KOSM 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.57%)
MLCF 38.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 132.17 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (6.61%)
PAEL 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
PIAA 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.47%)
PIBTL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 119.87 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.38%)
PRL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
PTC 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.5%)
SEARL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 68.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
SSGC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TRG 72.75 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.31%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.25%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.2%)
BR100 6,790 Increased By 72.9 (1.09%)
BR30 23,078 Increased By 560.6 (2.49%)
KSE100 65,952 Increased By 626 (0.96%)
KSE30 22,417 Increased By 271.6 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-03-05

Israel carries out biggest Ramallah raid in years

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2024 03:09am

RAMALLAH: Israeli forces raided the Palestinian administrative capital of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank overnight, killing a 16-year-old in a refugee camp during their biggest such operation into the city in years, Palestinian sources said on Monday.

The Israeli military said that during the action, a riot broke out between Palestinians throwing rocks and petrol bombs and the soldiers, who responded with live fire.

Witnesses in Ramallah said the Israeli forces had driven dozens of military vehicles into the city, the headquarters of the Palestinian Authority (PA) led by President Mahmoud Abbas which exercises limited self-rule over parts of the West Bank.

The Palestinian health ministry said Israeli forces shot and killed 16-year-old Mustafa Abu Shalbak while raiding Am’ari refugee camp.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA said confrontations broke out as Israeli forces stormed the camp, “during which live bullets were fired at Palestinian youths”, wounding Abu Shalbak in the neck and chest.

The Israeli military said security forces had conducted a six hour-long counter-terrorism operation in the camp, apprehending two wanted suspects, questioning others and seizing “inciting material spread by Hamas”.

“During the operation, a violent riot developed, in which suspects hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails at Israeli security forces, who responded with live fire. A hit was identified,” it said.

An Israeli border police officer was lightly injured during the exchanges.

The Palestinian foreign ministry said Israeli occupation authorities were making lives of Palestinians in the West Bank “an unbearable hell” with actions including raids, detentions, and movement restrictions, warning of “serious risks” of plunging the West Bank into “violence and anarchy”.

Violence has surged across the West Bank in parallel to the Gaza war, with at least 400 Palestinians killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers and settlers, and Israel regularly raiding Palestinian areas across the territory it occupied in 1967.

Israeli forces also tore up a main road by the Nur Shams refugee camp in the Tulkarm area of the West Bank, witnesses said.

“Every time they enter the camp they destroy more than the previous time,” said Ibrahim Hamarsheh, a resident of the camp who heads the Tulkarm branch of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, which advocates for Palestinians in Israeli jails.

He said Israeli forces had also bulldozed roads in the camp.

WAFA also reported that Israeli forces had stormed the West Bank city of Nablus, and blew up the home of a man previously accused by Israel of carrying out an attack in which a British-Israeli mother and her two daughters were killed in April in the West Bank.

The man, Moaz al-Masri, was killed by Israeli forces in Nablus last May.

Israeli forces detained at least 55 Palestinians in raids across the West Bank overnight, according to The Palestinian Prisoners Club.

Palestinian Israeli forces Mahmoud Abbas WAFA Israeli border

Comments

200 characters

Israel carries out biggest Ramallah raid in years

KIBOR falls 10 bps on lower inflation figures

MFPU head: FD to hire professional for 3 years

ADB warns govt of loan suspension

KP PA approves over Rs159bn budget for current month

Poor civil works, etc: Nepra warns MD NTDC of possible action

Integrating renewable energy into operations : Nepra grants approval to two of three RFPs submitted by KE

PSO to write letter to govt to help the entity avert default

Probe into May 9 riots: Bilawal endorses PTI’s joint commission demand

Registered persons: FBR issues new procedure for disposal of requests

March 3, 2024: FBR issues Rs65bn refunds to exporters

Read more stories