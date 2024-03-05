Markets Print 2024-03-05
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (March 04, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ 279.41 282.05 JPY 1.83 1.86
EURO 301.64 304.51 AED 75.97 76.69
GBP 352.27 355.48 SAR 74.21 74.90
INTERBANK 279.00 279.20
=========================================================================
