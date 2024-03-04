AIRLINK 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.85%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.39%)
DFML 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
DGKC 69.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.42%)
FCCL 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
GGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 115.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.35%)
HUBC 116.06 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
KEL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.66%)
KOSM 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.57%)
MLCF 38.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 132.17 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (6.61%)
PAEL 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
PIAA 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.47%)
PIBTL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 119.87 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.38%)
PRL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
PTC 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.5%)
SEARL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 68.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
SSGC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TRG 72.75 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.31%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.25%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.2%)
BR100 6,790 Increased By 72.9 (1.09%)
BR30 23,078 Increased By 560.6 (2.49%)
KSE100 65,952 Increased By 626 (0.96%)
KSE30 22,417 Increased By 271.6 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP decides against allocating reserved seats to Sunni Ittehad Council

  • Electoral watchdog announces split verdict with 4-1 majority
BR Web Desk Published March 4, 2024 Updated March 4, 2024 06:36pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday rejected the Sunni Ittehad Council’s petition seeking the allocation of reserved seats in the national and provincial assemblies.

The ECP announced the split verdict with a 4-1 majority, saying the SIC - the new home to PTI-backed independent candidates - was not entitled to reserved seats.

ECP Punjab member Hassan Bharwana wrote a dissent note.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja had heard the plea. The bench had reserved verdict on February 28, which was due today.

In its decision, the electoral body said the SIC is not entitled to claim quota for reserved seats due to having “non-curable legal defects and violation of a mandatory provision of submission of party list for reserved seats which is the requirement of law”.

“The seats in the National Assembly shall not remain vacant and will be allotted by proportional representation process of political parties based on seats won by political parties,” the order said.

Unconstitutional Verdict

Reacting to the ECP’s decision, PTI leader Ali Zafar demanded the resignation of the Election Commission and sought action against the CEC under Article 6 of the Constitution.

He made these remarks while speaking during a Senate session.

“They cannot stay in this position for any longer,” Zafar said, adding that the ECP’s decision was in clear violation of the Constitution.

Senator Ali Zafar said the PTI had prepared a resolution in this regard which would be tabled before the upper house soon.

He went on to say that the ECP’s decision will impact the upcoming presidential and Senate elections, which cannot be held with an “incomplete house.”

“We had also made this point clear before the ECP in our petition,” he added.

election commission ECP Sunni Ittehad Council Reserved seats women SIC

Comments

200 characters

ECP decides against allocating reserved seats to Sunni Ittehad Council

KSE-100 settles near 66,000 as bulls hail govt formation developments

Rupee sustains losses against US dollar

PBC calls for ‘5-year term’ IMF programme in letter to lender

KIBOR falls after ‘lower-than-expected’ inflation reading

Pakistan’s international bonds rally after Shehbaz Sharif elected as PM

Pakistan’s textile exports up 20% YoY in February, clock in at $1.41bn

Our opposition will be constructive, not destructive, says PTI’s Gohar Khan on NA floor

Cotton arrivals inches up in last two weeks of February

‘Immense scale of suffering’: US calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza

Read more stories