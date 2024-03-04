AIRLINK 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.85%)
European shares muted ahead of ECB meeting

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2024 03:23pm

European shares started the week on a subdued tone as investors remained cautious ahead of European Central Bank’s monetary policy meeting later in the week, while strength in technology stocks partially offset losses in other sub-indexes.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was flat by 0824 GMT, following a record-high close on Friday. The technology sub-index tracked a global rally in AI shares and jumped nearly 1%, while the personal and household goods shares were the top laggards with a 0.7% slump.

In corporate updates, shares of Delivery Hero added 5.3% after the online takeaway food company announced a financing deal and other moves on its debt.

European shares edge up on earnings relief

The founding shareholders of SoftwareOne have scrapped their agreement with US investor Bain Capital to buy the firm, taking the shares of the Swiss IT services company down 1.9%.

The ECB meets on Thursday and is expected to keep rates at 4%, but the central bank is also likely to lower its outlook for inflation in a nod to eventual cuts.

