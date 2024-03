LONDON: Pakistan’s international bonds extended their recent rally on Monday after the country’s newly formed parliament elected Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday as prime minister for a second time following weeks of uncertainty after a hung election.

The 2031 bond chalked up the biggest gains, rising 1.5 cents at 72.86 cents - its strongest level since May 2022, Tradeweb data showed.