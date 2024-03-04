AIRLINK 60.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.44%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.39%)
DFML 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
DGKC 70.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.3%)
FCCL 18.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
HBL 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.71%)
HUBC 115.55 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.93%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
KEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.25%)
KOSM 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.25%)
MLCF 38.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.86%)
OGDC 125.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.32%)
PAEL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
PIAA 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.47%)
PIBTL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.97%)
PPL 116.50 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.42%)
PRL 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
PTC 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.99%)
SEARL 52.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
SNGP 67.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.84%)
TPLP 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
TRG 72.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.26%)
UNITY 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.11%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.65%)
BR100 6,773 Increased By 56 (0.83%)
BR30 22,908 Increased By 390.9 (1.74%)
KSE100 65,765 Increased By 438.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 22,338 Increased By 192.8 (0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hungarian PM Orban to meet Trump on March 8 in Florida

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2024 12:59pm

BUDAPEST: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will meet former US President Donald Trump on March 8 in Florida, Orban’s press chief told Hungarian state news agency MTI late on Sunday.

Last month nationalist Orban endorsed Trump’s bid to return to the US presidency this year.

“We hope the current president will go, and President Trump will return and he will have free hands to make peace (in Ukraine),” Orban said on Feb. 23.

Orban has refused to send weapons to Ukraine to help it fight off Russia’s invasion, and has criticised Western sanctions against Russia.

He has repeatedly urged a ceasefire in Ukraine to end the war.

The Hungarian premier, in power since 2010, has faced tensions with with President Joe Biden’s administration, mainly over Budapest’s foot-dragging concerning the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership.

After a long delay, Hungarian parliament last week approved Sweden’s NATO bid, and now the legislation only waits a final sign off by the Hungarian President this week.

Hungary under pressure to ratify Sweden’s NATO bid after EU deal

Orban has said the next US presidential election this year and the vote for the European Parliament in June would be crucial as conservatives in Europe and the US must fight together to “reconquer” institutions in Washington and Brussels from liberals who - as Orban said - threaten Western civilisation.

Donald Trump European Parliament NATO membership Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

Comments

200 characters

Hungarian PM Orban to meet Trump on March 8 in Florida

Intra-day update: rupee gains some ground against US dollar

‘Immense scale of suffering’: US calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza

Pakistan’s textile exports up 20% YoY in February, clock in at $1.41bn

Our opposition will be constructive not destructive, PTI’s Gohar Khan says on NA floor

Cotton arrivals inches up in last two weeks of February

Bitcoin bounces beyond $64,000 as records beckon

Oil edges up after OPEC+ extends output cuts through second quarter

Energy models being used by IEP, IGECP: Ministry, KP govt raise questions on duplication

NGMS/5G spectrum auction: Defence forces make 30MHz available to govt

Appointment of FDI: new govt to take decision

Read more stories