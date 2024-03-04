AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
Xi congratulates Shehbaz

NNI Published 04 Mar, 2024 04:15am

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as prime minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Xi noted he believes that under the leadership of Sharif and the new Pakistani government, and with the united efforts of all walks of life in Pakistan, the country will definitely achieve new and greater accomplishments in the cause of national development and progress.

Shehbaz Sharif, Omar Ayub file nomination papers for PM slot

Xi stressed that China and Pakistan should continue their traditional friendship, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in all fields, jointly build an upgraded version of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, continue to deepen the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, and build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, so as to bring more benefits for the people of the two countries.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Qiang sent a congratulatory message to Sharif.

China Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif China's Xi Jinping

