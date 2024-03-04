NGMS/5G spectrum auction: Defence forces make 30MHz available to govt

ISLAMABAD: The Defence Forces have made available 30MHz (2 x 15 MHz) in 700 MHz band to the government, thus bringing the total availability of around 300 MHz spectrum for NGMS/5G spectrum auction in the country, it is learnt.

Sources familiar with the development told Business Recorder that the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) has been tasked to formally approve and recommended for considering the availability of the maximum possible spectrum including 2x15 MHz in 700 MHz band.

Sources revealed that the government has sufficient spectrum to offer for any future spectrum auction for NGMS in Pakistan; however, cellular mobile operators (CMOs) are taking a cautious approach due to economic challenges and uncertainty in the market regarding the launch of 5G.

Shamshad-led panel likely to assess, finalise availability of 282 MHz spectrum for auction

An official said that the government has spectrum in all ITU bands earmarked for NGMS auction, i.e., 700, 2100, 2300, 2600, and 3300 MHZ and above bands which are suitable for 5G.

The same can be offered for auction envisaging technology neutral, i.e., for enactment of 4G in 2100, 2300, and 2600, and utilization of same for 5G as well in the country with relaxed roll out.

The government has already assigned 2x30 MHz in 2100 band to the CMOs while 2x15 MHZ additional is made available for auction. Further, only 5MHz is already assigned in 2300 band, while 95 MHz is available.

The government has also 54 MHz in hand in the 2600 band where 140MHz is under litigation and the government hopes to get it released early.

Three bands are being considered to be the most suitable for enhancing 4G, as well as, launch of 5G in the country, whereas, remaining make best use case for FWA where 115MHz is available in 3300-3600 band while 185MHz has already been assigned.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has also drafted a “Framework for Frequency Spectrum re-farming” to manage the spectrum dynamically and make it available for newer applications such as 4G, 5G, broadband wireless access, digital broadcasting, etc. As per the Telecom Policy 2015 section 8.5.1, spectrum will be re-farmed where its current use is not ideal and in the best social and economic interests of Pakistan being underutilized, or its use is inconsistent with latest international allocations.

Incumbent users/ licensees, as per the details of this framework, will vacate their spectrum assignments in a particular band completely so that the band may be allocated to other users.

Spectrum reframing is a combination of administrative, financial and technical measures aimed at removing equipment of the existing frequency assignments either completely or partially from a particular frequency band. The frequency band may then be allocated to the same or different services.

