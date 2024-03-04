NHA opens 9 rain-affected roads in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: After hectic efforts, the engineers, construction experts and workers of the National Highway Authority (NHA) have managed to open nine main national highways and motorways affected by heavy rainfall, snowfall and landsliding in the Balochistan province.

On the directive of caretaker Minister for Communications Shahid Ashraf Tarar, and NHA Chairman Arshad Majeed Mohmand, the NHA personnel took steps on emergency basis, arranging required heavy machinery at affected locations, an NHA news release said on Sunday.

They worked round the clock in coordination with local administration and opened Zhob-Kuchlak-Danasar, Quetta Chaman, Qila Saifullah- Loralai, Lakpass-Noshki-Nokundi, Quetta-Sibbi -Jacobabad, Karachi-Khuzdar-Quetta, Gawadar-Khuzdar-Wangu Hill, Coastal Highway (Karachi to Gawadar and Gawadar to Gabd), and Hoshab-Naag-Surab national highways to all kinds of traffic.