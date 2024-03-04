AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
‘Those behind May 9 riots have now attacked Parliament’: Marriyum

Recorder Report Published 04 Mar, 2024 04:15am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that those responsible for May 9 riots have now attacked the parliament.

Referring to the protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed (PTI) Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) MPs during newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s speech in the National Assembly, she said that these were the people who were involved in May 9 riots and now they attacked the parliament.

This is the pertinent to mention that the PML-N lawmakers along with its allied political parties especially Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and others, disrupted the speech of Imran Khan during his maiden speech after 2018 general elections.

However, the party which had a track record of protests in the past inside parliament house, has now started condemning the similar protest by the opposition parties against polls rigging and manipulation of Forms 47s.

Aurangzeb said that Shehbaz Sharif’s role to save the country from default in previous PDM government besides taking bold economic decisions for Pakistan and asked opposition parties to play constructive role for strengthening democracy.

Talking to media outside parliament house, she said that both government and opposition parties should work in tandem in the interests of their country and people as country was facing current economic challenges where PML-N leadership can only combat the recent challenges amicably.

She said instead of protests and sit-ins PTI leaders should spend their time for the welfare of the public, adding, the opposition party should act in such as a way as to expose the weaknesses, if any of the government so that the government can rectify and build upon such weaknesses.

The government always has its duties and obligations toward the country and people, she said, adding, in this regard, the opposition party can play a big role.

She said Shehbaz Sharif is committed to bring the country back on track of development, adding, the people of Pakistan were looking towards Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as they have all the abilities to take the country out of existing challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

