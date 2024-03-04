AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
Shehbaz describes himself as ‘opposition leader’ by mistake

Recorder Report Published 04 Mar, 2024 04:15am

ISLAMABAD: The newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday called himself the “opposition leader” by mistake during his maiden speech in National Assembly.

In his maiden speech after his election as 24th prime minister, the 72-year-old PML-N president thanked his elder brother Nawaz Sharif and his allies for putting their trust in him.

He then went on to mistakenly refer to himself as the “opposition leader” in his speech as he expressed his gratitude to his party members.

He will be administered the oath of office today (Monday) at the President House – Aiwan-e-Sadr – by the outgoing President Dr Arif Alvi.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir, caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, chief ministers, governors of all provinces, and foreign diplomats are likely to participate in the oath taking ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

