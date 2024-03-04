AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
Azma Bokhari congratulates Shehbaz

Recorder Report Published 04 Mar, 2024 04:15am

LAHORE: The spokes-person for PML-N Punjab, Azma Bokhari, extends warm congratulations to Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister, emphasizing that the trajectory of progress and prosperity will once again flourish under his leadership.

In her congratulatory message, Spokesperson PML-N Azma Bokhari highlights Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s pivotal role in averting Pakistan from default, crediting him with this significant accomplishment.

She expresses confidence that PM Shehbaz Sharif’s topmost priority will be to navigate Pakistan out of its economic challenges, ensuring the revitalization of the national economy and tackling inflation.

Azma Bokhari asserts that despite any opposition, those predisposed to lamentations will persist in their discontent for the next five years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

