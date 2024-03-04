AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
Sindh, Balochistan CMs decide to curb drug smuggling

NNI Published 04 Mar, 2024 04:15am

KARACHI: Chief Ministers of Sindh and Balochistan agreed to take joint measures against drug smuggling and mafia operating at the border of the two provinces.

As per details, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and his counterpart in Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti held a meeting in Karachi. The issues pertaining to drug smuggling on the Sindh-Balochistan border were discussed.

Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sarfraz Bugti decided to make joint efforts to curb the menace of drugs. Chief Ministers of both provinces decided to launch strict action against the lawbreakers on the borders of the two provinces soon.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also expressed grief over the loss of lives and properties in torrential rain in Gwadar. CM Sindh told Sarfraz Bugti that the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh had sent seven drainage machines to Gwadar.

“PDMAs of Sindh and Balochistan PDMA are in contact. More machinery will be sent to Gwadar, if needed,” Syed Murad Ali Shah added.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarfraz Bugti said that water drainage and other rehabilitation measures are underway in Gwadar.

Meanwhile, both the chief ministers of Sindh and Balochistan also discussed the upcoming presidential elections set to be held on March 9.

