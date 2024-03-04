Australia, NZ dlrs struggle

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were ending the week in the red on Friday as the outlook for interest rates at home shifted against them, while mixed data from China offered limited support.

The Aussie was flat at $0.6500, down 1% on the week and well away from last week’s top of $0.6595. Support lies at $0.6487 ahead of a major low at $0.6443.

The kiwi dollar was looking vulnerable at $0.6084, having shed 1.8% for the week so far. It has support at the 200-day moving average of $0.6075 and around $0.6040/50.