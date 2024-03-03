AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,717 Increased By 68.3 (1.03%)
BR30 22,517 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.23%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli military steps up strikes on Hamas in Gaza’s Khan Younis

Reuters Published 03 Mar, 2024 01:10pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said on Sunday it intensified operations in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, destroying dozens of Hamas targets in a blitz of air and artillery strikes.

The air force and artillery hit about 50 targets within six minutes, it said, in a bid to “intensify operational achievements in the area.”

Talks on Gaza truce expected as offensive and aid crisis rage on

“During the strikes, the troops destroyed terrorist infrastructure and eliminated Hamas who were operating from civilian facilities in urban areas,” it said.

Residents in the area said they were surprised by the swift advancement of Israeli tanks, which sparked fresh battles with Palestinian gunmen.

Israeli airstrike hits Gaza tent, killing 11

In one housing project some families took to social media, saying they were unable to leave their homes with the tanks in the streets.

Palestinian group Islamic Jihad said it attacked two tanks with rockets and blew up a building where soldiers had entered.

Khan Younis has been a focus of Israel’s military offensive in recent weeks.

MENA Israeli military Israeli troops Palestinian group Islamic Jihad Israel Hamas war khan younis Gaza war Gaza conflict Gaza truce Israel’s military offensive

Comments

200 characters
Pakistani1 Mar 03, 2024 01:36pm
Heartless people!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Israeli military steps up strikes on Hamas in Gaza’s Khan Younis

Gwadar coal-fired power plant: PPIB extends financial closing date

‘Land allotment for industrial use’ PSM board challenges caretaker govt’s claim

Requirements for life insurance products: SECP issues new directives to insurance cos, family Takaful operators

Revenue collection target: FBR chairman summons ‘emergency meeting’

Hamas says Gaza truce possible 'within 24 to 48 hours' if Israel accepts terms

Rs10bn TSG approved to mitigate cyber-attacks

Online freelancers: PayPal remittances from this month: minister

Trump says Biden's border policies are a 'conspiracy to overthrow' the US

Talks on Gaza truce expected as offensive and aid crisis rage on

Rural areas: One-quarter of population still below poverty line: WB

Read more stories