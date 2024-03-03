Online freelancers: PayPal remittances from this month: minister

Islamabad: Pakistan online freelancers will be able to receive PayPal remittances starting this month through a tri-party arrangement without needing to create a PayPal wallet, said Dr Umar Saif, caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication.

He said the goal is to enable them to accept PayPal payments from their clients abroad through a third-party digital wallet, which will use an international remittance mechanism to remit the dollars to Pakistan, and instantly credit the freelancer’s bank account in Pakistan.

The State Bank’s new regime will allow freelancers to open bank account against this digital wallet, get debit cards and create dollar accounts so that they freely use their earnings, he added.

Freelancers will be able to register with PSEB and will only have to pay a nominal 0.25 per cent tax.

Along with our plan to create 10,000 e-rozgaar centres, this will enable Pakistan to truly benefit from earning potential of our online freelancers, Dr Saif added.

