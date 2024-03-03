LPG-related incidents: OGRA chief visits Faisalabad areas to create awareness

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Chairman Masroor Khan visited various areas of Faisalabad city with a team to create awareness regarding safe use of LPG and to minimise LPG-related incidents to save precious lives.

The team visited Rajbah Road and Ghanta Ghar Chowk and reached out to the local restaurants in Ghanta Ghar Chowk to educate the restaurant owners as well as the public about the dangers of LPG-related incidents and created awareness to avoid such incidents.

Members of the trade unions have also participated in this awareness campaign and appreciated the efforts of the regulator.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024