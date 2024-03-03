Presidential election: CM say he’s optimistic about Zardari’s prospects

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Asif Ali Zardari would return with the highest votes as President of Pakistan for his second tenure.

Talking to media after submitting Zardari’s nomination papers to Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Justice Aqeel Ahmad Abbasi, he said that PPP has a good working relationship with the Muttehida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) as it had been their coalition partners. “We would seek their voter for Asif Ali Zardari (for his presidential election),” he said and added his party would visit all the political forces in the parliament to seek their vote for Zardari.

In response to a question, Murad stated that the local body system in Sindh was more effective, powerful, and efficient than the local body systems in other provinces. He added that the MQM-P should have taken up the issue of strengthening local bodies in Punjab. He said that the MQM wanted to replicate the good work of the Sindh government in the local bodies of the Punjab for which it has made an agreement with the PML-N.

When asked about Ali Amin Gandapur’s statements, Muard Shah stated that as an elected Chief Minister of KPK, he will be following the lead of his party’s leadership. He said that it is evident from Gandapur’s statements that he is in line with his party leader’s views.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024