Opinion Print 2024-03-03

‘A political cul-de-sac?’

Published 03 Mar, 2024 02:55am

This is apropos two back-to-back letters to Editor titled “A political cul-de-sac” carried by the newspaper the newspaper yesterday and day before. Ms Sheila Qassem Reza has concluded her argument by saying, among other things, that “to his detractors’ sheer chagrin, an incarcerated PTI chief is still not out of history”. She’s spot on, so to speak.

No doubt, the political situation in the country is far from satisfactory even after the elections of chief ministers of all the four provinces—Punjab, Sindh, KPK and Balochistan. In addition to the province of Sindh, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has successfully managed to have its chief minister in Balochistan as well with the election of Sarfaraz Bugti as chief minister.

Punjab and KPK, as we all know, are now being ruled by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N’s) Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s (PTI’s) Ali Amin Gandapur, respectively. The election of prime minister is scheduled to take place today.

Shehbaz Sharif of PML-N, it increasingly appears, will be elected as prime minister. Having said that, our new governments at the Centre and in the provinces of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan must not be dismissive about the protest being launched by PTI across country against what it says vote rigging.

That PTI’s grievance is genuine and legitimate is a fact. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been saying that his party will be pursuing its political agenda strictly in accordance with the lofty ideals of “philosophy of reconciliation”.

Surely, he deserves praise for his pragmatic political outlook. He must, therefore, reach out to an embittered PTI leadership without any further loss of time for the greater good of democracy and its future in the country. He must walk the talk.

Meera Sultan Bajwa, Lahore

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

