Section 144 imposed on Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Police on Saturday imposed section 144 in Islamabad as security is on high alert in the federal capital. As per details, the capital police said that CTD special squad is also prepared for any emergency whereas the checking has been further stricken at check posts.

The Islamabad police said that traffic jams can occur around F-9 Park so avoid unnecessary travel. The spokesperson also urged citizens to carry CNIC with them when they are going out.

The National Assembly is set to elect the country’s new prime minister for a five-year term on March 3, according to the schedule issued by the National Assembly secretariat on Thursday.