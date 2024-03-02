AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
Mar 02, 2024
Bangladesh’s Jakir recalled for Sri Lanka T20s

AFP Published 02 Mar, 2024 07:13pm

SYLHET: Bangladesh recalled wicketkeeper-batsman Jaker Ali Anik to their squad for the upcoming three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka, replacing injured uncapped spinner Aliss Al Islam.

Off-spinner Aliss sustained a finger injury while playing for Comilla Victorians in the recently finished Bangladesh Premier League 20-over tournament.

“His recovery is estimated to take two to three weeks, thus ruling him out of the series,” team physiotherapist Bayjedul Islam Khan said in a statement.

Jaker, 26, performed well in his appearances for Comilla this year, making 199 runs in two matches with a strike rate of 141.

Sri Lanka picks suspended skipper for Bangladesh tour

“We have three other frontline spinners,” said selection panel chairman Gazi Ashraf Hossain.

“We believe that instead of adding another spinner to replace Aliss, the team’s balance would be better served by including someone like Jaker Ali, who can bolster the middle or lower-middle order and serve as a finisher.”

The three-match series begins Monday in Sylhet.

Sri Lanka, who arrived in Bangladesh on Thursday, will also play three one-day internationals and two Tests during the month-long tour.

Bangladesh T20 Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Jaker Ali Anik.

