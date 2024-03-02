AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
World

Palestinian Authority hopes for Gaza ceasefire by Ramazan

Reuters Published March 2, 2024 Updated March 2, 2024 04:14pm

ANKARA: The Palestinian Authority hopes a ceasefire can be agreed in the Gaza war in time for Ramazan, its foreign minister, Riyad al-Maliki, said on Saturday.

Speaking at a news conference at a diplomatic forum in Antalya, Turkiye, Maliki said the PA would be “the only legitimate authority” to run Gaza after the war. The PA, which exercises limited self rule in parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, lost control of Gaza to the Hamas in 2007.

Shoukry says Egypt hopeful of Gaza ceasefire deal before Ramadan

Israel and Hamas have been negotiating through mediators over a possible ceasefire in Gaza, with the aim of halting Israeli aggression in time for Ramazan, the Muslim fasting month, due to begin this year on March 10.

