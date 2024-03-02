AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,717 Increased By 68.3 (1.03%)
BR30 22,517 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.23%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Indian shares hit new highs in special Saturday session

Reuters Published 02 Mar, 2024 01:24pm
BENGALURU: Indian shares ended higher in a special session conducted on Saturday for stock exchanges to test a failsafe system for equity trading, with blue-chips indexes logging new record highs on the back of gains in metal stocks.

Indian equities traded in two special sessions from 9:15 a.m. IST to 10:00 a.m. from a primary site, and then from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from a so-called disaster recovery site as exchanges tested how their systems would respond in the case of unexpected events.

India’s markets regulator had scrutinised the NSE and BSE stock exchanges in the wake of a major trading outage in February 2021 due to a telecoms glitch, when the bourses failed to migrate to the disaster recovery site.

The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 closed up 0.18% at 22,378.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.08% to 73,806.15, hitting record highs for the second day in a row.

“Strong economic fundamentals and steady earnings growth indicate that the momentum in domestic equities remains intact and could sustain further,” said Abhijit Bhave, CEO and managing director of Equirus Wealth.

Strong domestic growth propels India’s Nifty, Sensex to record highs, weekly gains

The Indian economy grew at a faster-than-expected 8.4% in the October-December quarter, data showed post market hours on Thursday. Twelve of the 13 major sectors advanced on Saturday.

The broader, more domestically focussed small- and mid-caps rose 0.69% and 0.74% respectively, outperforming the blue chips.

Small- and mid-caps had underperformed blue chips over the last week, dropping 0.72% and 1%, on concerns over flows into the segments.

Metals climbed 1.58%, led by Tata Steel, which added 3.60%, after rising about 6.5% on Friday on block deals.

Hero MotoCorp gained 1.57% after posting 18.75% year-on-year growth in total sales in February.

Tata Steel and Hero MotoCorp were the top two Nifty 50 gainers by percentage.

Equities will resume normal trading on Monday.

